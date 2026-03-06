Internet divided after Karnataka proposes social media ban for under-16s: ‘They will just use VPNs anyway’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday highlighted the growing concerns around excessive mobile phone usage among children and announced that social media access for those under the age of 16 will be banned in the state. The proposal was revealed while presenting the state budget of ₹4.48 lakh crore for the financial year 2026 to 2027. Internet debated Karnataka’s plan to ban social media for under-16s. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Social media reacts with mixed views The proposal quickly triggered discussion on social media platform X, where users shared a wide range of reactions to the announcement.

Some welcomed the move and argued that it could help reduce digital addiction among children. One user wrote, “I welcome the move of the Karnataka government to ban the use of social media for children below 16 years.” Another user said, “Kids need to get off social media and go play outside. Hoping that the Centre also announces a similar ban.”

Others questioned whether such restrictions would actually work in practice. “Interesting move by Karnataka. Do you think banning social media for under 16 will actually help, or will kids just find ways around it?” a user asked.

Several users also pointed out the practical challenges of enforcing such a rule in a digital environment. “Kids will just use VPNs and fake ages anyway. Digital literacy is more important than bans,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “Kids already use parents’ phones or fake ages. This will just push them to VPNs, secret accounts, or worse platforms.” A different user said the move should be expanded nationwide, writing, “This should be implemented across the country.”

