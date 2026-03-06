Internet divided after Karnataka proposes social media ban for under-16s: ‘They will just use VPNs anyway’
Internet reacted after Karnataka proposed banning social media for under-16s.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday highlighted the growing concerns around excessive mobile phone usage among children and announced that social media access for those under the age of 16 will be banned in the state. The proposal was revealed while presenting the state budget of ₹4.48 lakh crore for the financial year 2026 to 2027.
Social media reacts with mixed views
The proposal quickly triggered discussion on social media platform X, where users shared a wide range of reactions to the announcement.
Some welcomed the move and argued that it could help reduce digital addiction among children. One user wrote, “I welcome the move of the Karnataka government to ban the use of social media for children below 16 years.” Another user said, “Kids need to get off social media and go play outside. Hoping that the Centre also announces a similar ban.”
Others questioned whether such restrictions would actually work in practice. “Interesting move by Karnataka. Do you think banning social media for under 16 will actually help, or will kids just find ways around it?” a user asked.
Several users also pointed out the practical challenges of enforcing such a rule in a digital environment. “Kids will just use VPNs and fake ages anyway. Digital literacy is more important than bans,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “Kids already use parents’ phones or fake ages. This will just push them to VPNs, secret accounts, or worse platforms.” A different user said the move should be expanded nationwide, writing, “This should be implemented across the country.”
The move forms part of a broader set of reforms that combine technology driven learning initiatives with regulatory measures aimed at protecting children in the digital space. The government said the decision was taken to reduce the harmful impact of social media on young users, particularly with regard to mental health, sleep patterns and online safety.
“To prevent adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16,” Siddaramaiah said while announcing the measure during the budget presentation.
If implemented, Karnataka will become the first state in India to introduce restrictions on social media usage for children under the age of 16.
