Internet goes crazy as Kesariya fits well on Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan's Shava Shava

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya song from Ayan Mukherjee's magnum opus Brahmastra has been making waves since its release. From the song's lyrics to its various renditions and unexpected crossovers, Kesariya created a stir among netizens. Now, another crossover of Kesariya with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Ruk Khan's starrer Say 'Shava Shava'is doing rounds on social media. And fans are losing their minds over how in sync Kesariya is with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song. For the unaware, the song features Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan shaking a leg, ably supported by Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee.

"Shivaaa Guru Ji Shaktiyon Ka Galat Istemal Kar Rahe Hai," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video, edited by Dipraj Jadhav, shows visuals of Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan's Shava Shava song as Kesariya plays in the background. The visuals and background score are in perfect sync, and the video is too good to miss out on.

The video was shared on October 13, and it has since raked up more than 4.7 lakh views and over 62,100 likes. The share has also received several comments.

"Nobody nobody nobody does it better," posted an individual. "Syncing better than the original one," wrote another. "Kesariya tera SHAVA SHAVA," commented a third. "This dance goes with any song you name it," remarked a fourth.

