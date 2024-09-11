Internet rushes to X as tremors felt in Delhi-NCR following 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan

Earthquake tremors were felt across Pakistan, Afghanistan and North India today, September 11. As per German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has jolted Pakistan. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles). As the 5.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan and North India, numerous individuals took to X to express their horror at the strong tremors.

The National Center for Seismology said, “An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 12:58 pm (IST) today.” Till now, no reports of material damage have surfaced. Further details are awaited.

This is the second instance of moderate tremors in Delhi and its neighbouring areas in the last two weeks. On August 29, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan from 255 kilometres below the Earth's surface. Delhi is prone to earthquakes because it is located in an active seismic zone near the Himalayas. India is divided into four seismic zones, with Zone V having the highest seismic activity. Delhi comes under Zone IV.

Seismic activity near Delhi is believed to be linked to a large geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge. It corresponds with the spread of the Aravali Mountain belt beneath the Ganga basin's alluvial plains to the northeast of Delhi, towards the Himalayan mountains.

Earlier, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude rocked parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad. However, no loss of life or property was reported. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, tremors from the earthquake with an epicentre in southeastern Afghanistan and a depth of 98 kilometers were felt in a number of areas, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.