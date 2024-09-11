5.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, other states

Earthquake today news updates: Earthquake tremors were felt across north India, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon. Netizens claimed that they felt tremors in Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan, and New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in India. Earthquake today news updates: Netizens claimed that they felt tremors in Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan, and New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in India. (File)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has struck Pakistan. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 12:58 pm (IST) today,” the National Center for Seismology said.

This is the second occurrence of mild tremors in Delhi and its surrounding areas within two weeks. On August 29, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, originating 255 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

Videos circulating on social media showed ceiling fans, chairs, and other objects shaking briefly during the tremors. A user from Bikaner, Rajasthan, commented, “Major tremors felt in Delhi NCR.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

Delhi is prone to earthquakes due to its location in an active seismic zone near the Himalayas. India is divided into four seismic zones, with Zone V being the most seismically active. Delhi falls under Zone IV.