Investor questions ‘insane salary expectations’ for grooms: ‘Mindset of parents requires RESET’

An investor took to the microblogging platform X, sparking a heated debate on social media over the increasing salary expectations for grooms in wedding matches, particularly within the IT sector. The post questioned the expectations placed on young professionals and the mindset of parents when setting financial criteria for potential matches. The investor criticized the rising salary expectations for grooms in wedding matches,(Representational Image/Pexel)

“Salary expectations of grooms during wedding matches are insane. <1L/month are not even being considered if the person is in IT. Mindset of parents requires RESET. How can a 28-year-old earn 1-2L, have their own car and a house? Your generation had all these for retirement,” the investor wrote, prompting widespread discussion.

Take a look at the post:

Social media users weighed in on the issue, with one commenting, “Living in India has become a bit costly nowadays. Medical bills, increased cost of electricity, property, and house maintenance. If you pick up data, you'll see that someone earning Rs. 25,000 comes in the top 10% of earners.”

Another added, “I don't know what percentage is the people earning 1 Lakh per month in-hand. The sad part is with layoffs and automation, many people are already anxious. The shaadi business is just adding a new headache to the situation if the expectations.”

Last year, a woman's social media post outlining her requirements for a potential groom went viral. The post included her personal details, such as salary, profession, and marital status, along with a list of expectations for her "future husband," which notably included a ₹30 LPA salary and a 3BHK, among other criteria.

Also read: Woman earning 1.3 LPA seeks 30 LPA techie groom in US, Europe: ‘Expecting to visit all places around the world’

In another incident,a man shared a post on X claiming that one of his friends was rejected based on his earnings in an arranged marriage setting. As per the X user, a woman turned down the man'sengineer friend, citing that his salary was too low.

The post read, “The reason for rejection is that the boy's salary package is less, and the girl’s family wants a minimum 25 LPA package.”