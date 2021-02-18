IND USA
The image shows a memes shared under the hashtag #IPLAuction2021(Twitter/@TrollerBabua)
IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start

Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start for the IPL auction 2021.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:22 PM IST

The auction for 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to start at 3 pm in Chennai. Netizens are eagerly waiting for the bidding war between the eight teams to start. As they wait, some tweeple took it upon themselves to churn out really funny memes highlighting the wait and the anticipation regarding the event.

Many are using hashtag #IPLAuction2021 while sharing the hilarious memes - so much so that it is also trending on Twitter. Alongside hashtag #IPLAUCTION is also trending. So while you wait for the bidding to start, check out these hilarious memes about the most popular cricket event of the year.

The wait seems to be never ending

Here’s to discovering new talents

The bidding war will surely be the best part

Check out these other memes

Last year IPL took place in UAE owing to the ongoing pandemic. This auction marks the first step for the tournament’s return to India. The venue and dates for IPL 2021 is yet to be announced by BCCI. What do you think of these memes?

IPL Auction 2021 ipl 2021 ipl 2021 auction twitter trending
