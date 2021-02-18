IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start
The auction for 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to start at 3 pm in Chennai. Netizens are eagerly waiting for the bidding war between the eight teams to start. As they wait, some tweeple took it upon themselves to churn out really funny memes highlighting the wait and the anticipation regarding the event.
Many are using hashtag #IPLAuction2021 while sharing the hilarious memes - so much so that it is also trending on Twitter. Alongside hashtag #IPLAUCTION is also trending. So while you wait for the bidding to start, check out these hilarious memes about the most popular cricket event of the year.
The wait seems to be never ending
Here’s to discovering new talents
The bidding war will surely be the best part
Check out these other memes
Last year IPL took place in UAE owing to the ongoing pandemic. This auction marks the first step for the tournament’s return to India. The venue and dates for IPL 2021 is yet to be announced by BCCI. What do you think of these memes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Million-year-old Siberian mammoth teeth yield oldest DNA ever recovered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens sink in nostalgia as Courteney Cox plays 'Friends' theme song on piano
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction: Enjoy these memes while you wait for the bidding to start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amul doodle features Pawri Horai Hai girl having some ‘pav tea’. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat gains ‘angel wings’ after saving human siblings from poisonous snake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas residents rescue thousands of sea turtles stunned by severe cold. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video captures mesmerising beauty of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese dance group shakes a leg to Chammak Challo, may make you groove too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man builds special robot to take care of ailing dog in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s soulful Bollywood medley on violin may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai street vendor’s drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ gets thumbs-up from netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘jugaad champion title’ leaves people with thoughts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get ready to 'rock and unroll’ with Redd the orangutan in this delightful clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows some dinosaur migration was delayed by climate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox