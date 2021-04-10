IND USA
IPL 2021: The image shows Chris Gayle with dhol.(Instagram/@punjabkingsipl)
Chris Gayle grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun, ‘plays’ dhol. Punjab Kings shares video

IPL 2021: The clip Chris Gayle appears in is a part of a shoot for Punjab Kings.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:37 PM IST

A video of cricketer Chris Gayle grooving to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun has created a stir online. The clip is a part of a shoot for Punjab Kings, the franchise for which the batsman is playing in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

“Opening day of the #IPL2021 and Boss is ready to perform,” Punjab Kings wrote while sharing the video on March 9 – the day IPL 2021 started. The season kicked off with a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore where the latter won by 2 wickets. Punjab Kings is set to go up against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.

Take a look at Chris Gayle’s video which may make you want to get out of your seat to shake a leg too:

Since being posted some 21 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 52,000 likes – and counting. People couldn’t stop commenting how much they love the video. Some also wrote how they’re waiting to see Chris Gayle play.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Universal boss,” shared another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

Many also shared heart and fire emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of Chris Gayle’s dance video?

chris gayle instagram ipl 2021 + 1 more
