IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals players groove to Vaathi Coming. Who do you think is the best?

A behind-the-scenes video showcasing some of the players of Delhi Capitals (DC) grooving to the popular Tamil Song Vaathi Coming has wowed people.

Delhi Capitals took to their official Twitter handle to share the video. “P.S. Don't blame us if you play this on loop all night,” reads a part of the caption shared by the franchise.

In the clip Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, and Chris Woakes are seen showcasing their cool moves to the hit track.

Take a look and chances are the video will make you want to groove too:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated nearly 1.9 lakh views – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“The best part is Rahane dancing is background when Smith is dancing. Rahane seems to be having a great time with his team,” wrote a Twitter user. This individual shared a picture to express their reaction:

“Smith knows his moves,” said another. As for this individual, they wrote, “HELP! I can’t stop watching the video.”

What do you think of the dance clip?

