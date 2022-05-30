IPL 2022 Final: Fans share hilarious memes on Twitter after Gujarat Titans win IPL final

IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL final that concluded last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper Hardik Pandya picked up three crucial wickets and limited Rajasthan Royals to 130/9 in 20 overs after losing the toss. While Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32, respectively, Pandya scored 34 runs to help the team clinch the IPL title in their debut season.

After Gujarat Titans' maiden win, people on Twitter shared various posts, many congratulating the team for their win and praising their performance. Some also used this opportunity to post hilarious memes. We have compiled a few of them in this article.

Take a look at some of the hilarious memes shared on Twitter.

A Twitterati shared Paresh Rawal's famous dialogue from the comedy film Phir Hera Pehri:

Here's what another Twitter user posted:

A Twitter user shared the screengrab of the iconic scene from the film 83:

Hardik pandya : pic.twitter.com/VXNJfRv6Hz — Cricket wala ladka (@cricketwalaldka) May 29, 2022

"Hardik Pandya has never lost an IPL final," tweeted another with an image.

Hardik Pandya has never lost an IPL final pic.twitter.com/Ibw4YUXZT6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 29, 2022

Another Twitter user posted a scene from Aamir Khan's film Dangal:

Congratulations GT on winning ur first trophy.!!💙 Never thought this team will win it well done#GujaratTitans #Aavade #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/0sC8yVoTVc — Srushti (@Srushtipb) May 29, 2022

