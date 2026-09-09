ISB graduate reveals how he negotiated to increase salary from ₹17 LPA to ₹23 LPA

An alumnus of the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB) has reflected on the importance of negotiating salaries to get the best offer. Karan Gogna revealed how he negotiated hard to increase a salary offer from ₹17 lakh per annum to ₹23 lakh per annum. In a LinkedIn post shared this morning, he wrote: “My first job offer after my MBA was ₹17 LPA. I pushed it to ₹23 LPA while being terrified the whole time that they would pull it.” An ISB alumnus reveals how he negotiated to increase his salary offer.

“Never anchor first” Gogna said that ISB taught its students how to negotiate, and one of their most important lessons was to never anchor first. So when Gogna received a job offer after completing his MBA and the HR asked him what salary he expected, he did not give a straightforward answer.

Instead, the ISB graduate turned the question around and asked the HR to provide a salary range.

“They taught us negotiation at Indian School of Business and the one key learning was to never anchor first. So when HR asked what my expectations were, I said I was flexible and asked for their range instead. She pushed but I kept deflecting until she gave me a number,” he wrote.

The HR ultimately came back with an offer for ₹17 lakh.

From ₹ 17 lakh to ₹ 23 lakh Gogna did not accept the offer right away. He was aware that armed with an MBA degree from ISB, he could be earning more. Even though he had no other job offers lined up, he decided to negotiate.

“The offer came in at ₹17 LPA. I told her that for the experience I was bringing, the average for an MBA at my level was closer to ₹22 LPA, and this was not near it,” he revealed on LinkedIn.