Isha Ambani has no dearth of diamonds, but her most prized piece of jewellery is…

Isha Ambani Piramal has no dearth of stunning jewels. The scion of the Ambani family is frequently photographed in statement-making pieces - whether it is the jewel-encrusted blouse she wore for her brother Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar or the five-strand diamond necklace she chose for her own sangeet. Isha Ambani's heart-shaped solitaire ring visible during a Diwali party.(Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld)

But when Vogue asked the 32-year-old about her most prized possessions, Isha Ambani named a piece of jewellery along with the several remarkable artworks she owns. Ambani said her engagement ring is among her most prized possessions.

A massive heart-shaped diamond that Vogue rightly describes as being visible from outer space, Isha Ambani’s engagement ring is among her favourite pieces because of its sentimental value.

“I will have to give it to my husband,” said the billionaire heiress, “he really thought about it.”

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. She is married to Anand Piramal, the scion of the Piramal Group. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed twins in November 2022.

Isha has also received another invaluable gift from her husband - an abstract work by American painter Jennifer Guidi that was Piramal’s wedding gift to her. As someone who appreciates artwork, it was indeed an extra-special present.

While she admires many artists, Isha gave a heartwarming answer when asked to name her favourite artwork. “There are many pieces that I admire and truly respect, but my favourite work of art is my children’s hand print on a piece on paper stuck on my fridge,” she told Vogue.

The 32-year-old businesswoman had earlier opened up about conceiving her twins, Krishna and Aadiya Shakti, through IVF. She said that she wanted to dispel the taboo around the subject. “’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right?” she said. “Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted.”