IShowSpeed shocked by Virat Kohli’s Test retirement announcement: 'Why would he retire, bro'

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing to a close an illustrious chapter that spanned 14 years. The news, revealed on Monday through Kohli’s heartfelt Instagram post, sparked reactions from all corners — including popular American YouTuber IShowSpeed, who exclaimed in disbelief, “All the legends are retiring… Why would he retire, bro! He just won an ICC. This has got to be fake.” Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. IShowSpeed couldn’t believe it.(Instagram)

The clip, shared by the X handle @IShowSpeedHQ, was captioned: “Speed reacts to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli officially retiring from Test cricket.”

Emotional post marks the end of an era

Earlier in the day, Kohli took to Instagram to announce the end of his Test career. Accompanied by a photo of himself in India’s iconic white Test jersey, Kohli shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his 14-year journey in the format.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on,” he wrote. “It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

He went on to express his deep emotional connection to the game: “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites—the quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right.”

A legacy etched in whites

While the decision was clearly not an easy one, Kohli stated, “It feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude—for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off.”