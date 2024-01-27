ISS shares never-seen-before pic of Earth against a ‘starry sky’

The International Space Station (ISS) shared an incredible picture of the Earth taken from space. The never-seen-before image shows our home planet in a whole new light. This ‘high exposure photograph’ will leave you absolutely stunned. The image shows Earth captured from the ISS. (Instagram/@iss)

“This high exposure photograph from the International Space Station shows Earth's atmospheric glow and a starry sky as the orbital complex soared 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean northeast of Papua New Guinea. At left, are the station's Nauka science module and the Prichal docking module, both from Roscosmos,” reads the caption posted along with the photo.

Take a look at this awe-inspiring image of Earth:

“This is actually the most beautiful photo that I have ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” added another. “This is phenomenal,” joined a third.

About the International Space Station:

It is the largest spacecraft that is in Earth's orbit and it serves as ‘home where crews of astronauts and cosmonauts live’. Different nations came together to build the space station. Parts of this spacecraft were manufactured in different countries and were later ‘assembled in space by astronauts’. It orbits Earth every 90 minutes as it travels at 17,500 mph.

What is the ISS important?

The space station is a place where astronauts and cosmonauts gather to research more about space and conduct scientific research that could benefit the people on Earth.

What are your thoughts on this incredible picture of the Earth captured from the International Space Station?