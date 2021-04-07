‘It isn’t rainbow’: Nasa posts on viral Mars pic captured by Perseverance rover

A picture of the Red Planet captured by NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover went viral. What intrigued people is an arc visible in the picture which many shared looks like a rainbow. The picture soon prompted people to post all sorts of comments. Nasa, to clear the confusion, shared another post explaining that the rainbow-like shape is actually a lens fare.

“Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren't possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn't enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare,” Nasa shared on the Twitter handle dedicated to posting updates about Perseverance rover. The post is complete with an image showcasing the rainbow-shaped lens flare.

Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren't possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn't enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare. pic.twitter.com/mIoSSuilJW — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 6, 2021

The tweet that started it all was shared on official Twitter handle of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory on March 4.

#MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed! Its 293 million mile (471 million km) journey aboard @NASAPersevere ended with the final drop of 4 inches (10 cm) from the rover's belly to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWE pic.twitter.com/XaBiSNebua — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 4, 2021

The explanation tweet by Nasa prompted people to share all sorts of reactions with many thanking the space agency for providing an explanation. While answering to a tweeple, Nasa further explained about the lens flare.

This is a lens flare. I have sunshades on my front Hazcams, which were considered mission-critical (I need them for driving forward & I'm usually driving forward). Sunshades weren’t considered essential on my back Hazcams, so you can see scattered light artifacts in their images. — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 6, 2021

Here’s how some others reacted:

I love you Perseverance ❤️ — MATT WATSON (@matthwatson) April 6, 2021

The science of me knows this. The little girl looking for wonder says its a rainbow. 🙃 — @poetgrrl 🔮 (@poetgrrl298) April 6, 2021

Thank you — Emre Deveci (@emredeveci) April 6, 2021

What do you think of Nasa's ‘rainbow on Mars’ post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON