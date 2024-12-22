'It was a huge risk...': D Gukesh's mother opens up about pulling him out of school after Class 5

The remarkable journey of D Gukesh, crowned champion at the recent World Chess Championship, has drawn admiration worldwide. His triumph not only highlights his extraordinary talent but also sheds light on the unwavering support and sacrifices of his parents, Padma Kumari and Rajnikanth. In an interview with ChessBase India, Gukesh's mother shared insights into their unconventional decisions and her son’s relentless drive to excel in chess. Gukesh’s parents sacrificed schooling for his chess, guiding him to World Championship success.(PTI)

'Huge risk to stop sending him to school,' says Padma Kumari

Padma Kumari revealed the bold decision she and her husband made to halt Gukesh's formal education after the 5th grade to focus entirely on his chess career.

"There were countless moments when we doubted ourselves," she admitted. "Whenever he didn’t perform well in tournaments, we would question if we had made the right choice. He was just a child, and the responsibility of shaping his future weighed heavily on us."

Despite the challenges, their conviction in Gukesh's potential kept them steadfast. "We never doubted Gukesh’s abilities, but the decision to prioritise chess over school was tested time and again."

Father’s influence: The 'never give up' spirit

Gukesh’s resilience and determination were deeply influenced by his father, Rajnikanth. Padma shared how her husband’s firm stance on finishing what one starts became a cornerstone of Gukesh’s character.

"When he was younger, if a tournament didn’t go well, Gukesh would want to withdraw," she said. "But his father insisted, 'You have to finish the tournament and fight till the end.'"

Although these lessons were difficult for the young Gukesh to understand at the time, they became invaluable as he matured. "Today, he acknowledges that this ‘never give up’ attitude is one of the most important values his father instilled in him," Padma added.

Gukesh on the sacrifices behind his triumph

Reflecting on his journey, Gukesh expressed heartfelt gratitude towards his parents. "I have been dreaming of this moment since I started playing chess at seven, but the dream was probably bigger for my parents than for me," he said.

He emphasised the role of their sacrifices, adding, "The most sacrifices are made by my parents, my family, and my friends. Their support means everything to me."