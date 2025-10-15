‘It was iconic’: Mickey and Minnie dazzle in Indian avatars for Diwali at Disney World, fans can’t get enough

Diwali lights up hearts across the globe, and recently Disney celebrated the festival with a truly magical spectacle. Mickey looked sharp in a richly embroidered kurta, while Minnie shone in a glittering saree.(@theglobalvegetarian/Instagram)

At Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Mickey and Minnie Mouse dazzled in vibrant Indian avatars during the first-ever Diwali Dance Fest parade, and the internet went crazy after seeing the duo dressed in traditional Indian attire.

A video capturing them dancing quickly went viral, delighting fans worldwide.

The video was shared on Instagram by Pooja Jhunjhunwala, with the caption, “Privileged to be invited for the Diwali celebrations at Disney!!"

That HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

In the video, various groups could be seen dancing in vibrant Indian outfits as part of the parade, with 25 dance troops from around the world taking part, adding to the festive spirit.

Check out the video here:

Over 450 dancers from around the world joined the celebrations, but it was Mickey and Minnie who stole the show.

Mickey looked sharp in a richly embroidered kurta, while Minnie shone in a glittering saree adorned with intricate patterns and jewellery.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users were thrilled by the video, flooding the post with comments praising Mickey and Minnie’s Indian makeover.

Many called the duo “absolutely adorable” and “a perfect blend of Disney magic and desi vibes,”.

One of the users commented, “It was iconic. Minnie and Mickey in Indian clothes are just so cool to see!!”

A second user commented, “Can’t believe we missed that incredible Diwali parade here in LA. What a golden opportunity gone by!”

A third user commented, “Can you imagine Mickey and Minnie in Indian clothes and a parade in Magic Kingdom?”

“Mickey and Minnie look so cute in traditional Indian outfits,” another user commented.

The video was shared on October 12, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1.7 million views and more than 78,000 likes.