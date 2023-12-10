Man balances 255 poker chips on one finger, breaks world record. Watch

A man from Italy shattered the Guinness World Record for the most poker chips balanced on a single finger. Rocco Mercurio balanced not just 10 or 20 but a total of 255 poker chips on his finger. The record-breaking attempt took place on May 15 in Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria, Italy. A video of the attempt was also shared by the Guinness World Records. Rocco Mercurio stacking and balancing poker chips. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Most poker chips balanced on one finger - 255 by Rocco Mercurio,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records. The video opens to show Mercurio stacking poker chips on a table. He then carefully places them all on his finger and balances them for the required time to break the world record.

Watch the video shared on Instagram right here:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has collected over 5.3 lakh views. It has also accumulated numerous likes and comments.

