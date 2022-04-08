ITBP posts pics taken by jawans that show life in the Himalayas. Seen them yet?

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often takes to various social media platforms to share different posts. Those shares give people a glimpse into the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country. From videos showing how they train in subzero temperatures to images capturing how they celebrate the special days, the posts shared on official profiles of ITBP are of different types. Just like this post they shared on Instagram showing pictures captured by the jawans that showcase life in the Himalayas.

“Life in the #Himalayas,” they wrote as the caption of the post that they shared just two days ago. Alongside, they also added, “Pictures by #Himveers.” The jawans posted in the Himalayas are often referred to as Himveers. Wondering what the pictures show? We won’t ruin the surprise, so take a look at the post.

The post, since being shared, gathered several comments from people. “The wonders of Himalayas,” wrote an Instagram user. “Our Superheroes, our saviours are ace photographers too,” shared another. “Superb clicks,” posted a third. One person also shared a heart emoticon to showcase their reactions.

In yet another post, they also shared a few more images that the jawans captured. The images show flowers blooming amid rocky terrain of mountains. Take a look at what they shared:

What are your thoughts on the pictures posted by ITBP?