‘It’ll be our little secret’: UK cafe worker's act of kindness touches Indian woman

An Indian woman says she was touched by a small act of kindness she experienced after landing in the UK for the first time ever. Divya Sitani revealed that after arriving in the UK late at night, she realised she had forgotten to bring a universal adapter. A cafe worker's kindness left a big impression on one Indian traveller. (Representational image)

The realisation dawned only after she had exited the airport. Sitani started panicking – likely because her phone would be running out of battery – and because she had to catch a train to another place. “Landed in the UK last night, first time here. Realized after leaving the airport that I didn’t bring a universal adapter. Started to panic a bit,” she wrote on the Meta-owned platform Threads.

A universal adapter is essentially a converter that can make a charger compatible with other country standards. With no adapter and little time on her hands, Sitani would have been facing a tough situation, but for the kindness of one woman.

A small act of kindness

Sitani said she approached a woman working at a cafe hoping for a solution. A cafe is not a place where one would find an adapter, but the cafe worker did not dismiss Sitani. Instead, she offered her a universal adapter from their store of ‘lost and found’ items.

Even more touching was the fact that the cafe worker helped Sitani knowing full well her boss would not approve.

“She said, ‘Wait, there’s one in lost and found. Just take it. But quickly, off you go. My boss doesn’t need to know. It’ll be our little secret’,” Sitani revealed.

The small act of kindness made a big impact. “That small act of kindness made my night. Faith in humanity: quietly restored,” wrote Sitani. “Hugs to you, girl at the cafe,” she added.

(Also read: Students' unmatched kindness in heartfelt gesture for physically challenged classmate wins internet's hearts. Watch)