‘It’s game over if...’: 59-year-old pushed to quit two years before retirement after 22 years at company

A Reddit post detailing how a 59-year-old man is allegedly being forced out of his job after more than two decades of service has gone viral, drawing widespread anger and sympathy online. The man’s boss reportedly pressured him to resign, framing it as the “honourable” choice. (Pexel)

The post, titled “Father is getting laid off at 59 but something seems sus,” was shared in a popular career advice forum and has since sparked intense discussions about workplace ethics and ageism.

According to the user, the man had worked at the same company for 22 years and was originally scheduled to retire in January 2025. His family believed his job was secure, especially after the company extended his tenure by two more years—a sign, they thought, that his contributions were still valued.

But events took a sudden and unexpected turn last week.

“He was asked by his boss to send a warning email to his reportee for constantly underperforming,” the post reads. “This reportee retaliates… by writing a very diplomatic mail and cc’ing his boss and superiors.”

What happened next stunned the family—and the internet.

The post alleges that instead of backing the veteran employee, the company began siding with the junior staff member. The once-trusted employee suddenly found himself blamed for internal issues and was painted as the problem. Soon after, the company cited “budget cuts,” “poor performance,” and “restructuring” as reasons for his termination—without offering severance.

To add to the distress, the man’s boss allegedly began pressuring him to resign, presenting it as the “honourable” option. But according to the post, doing so would strip him of any legal protections or compensation.

“Once he resigns, it’s game over for him,” the user wrote, adding that the company claimed he was “technically supposed to retire already” and thus not eligible for severance.

Take a look at the post:

Many took to the comments section to react.

“Under no circumstances should a resignation email be sent. NO RESIGNATION,” one user advised.

Another user echoed growing concerns about unfair labour practices, “Honor is overrated, ask him not to resign and help them easily get rid of him. If he is really serious about leaving, best to ask for a buyout, pay 4 years salary and he will ‘consider it’.”

Some went further, pointing to a larger issue at play.

A user noted, “They’re cutting costs by eliminating experienced staff before retirement payouts kick in. It’s ageism, plain and simple.”

“Saw similar thing happen to one person in one of my past org/team where 1 year before official resignation, he was asked to leave and be available for work part time. this person was founding member and part of organisation for 16+ years,” wrote one user.

