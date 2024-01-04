It’s nearly impossible to find the camouflaged frog in this pic in 5 seconds

A seemingly unassuming picture of dried leaves has left people scratching their heads. Why? The image has a frog hidden amid the leaves. However, netizens are finding it hard to spot the animal at first - or even second or third - glance. Do you think you can spot the amphibian faster? Brain Teaser: Do you think you can spot the frog hiding in plain sight? (Reddit/@FindTheSniper)

Though the picture was originally posted about four years ago, every now and then it finds its way onto various social media platforms. The image shows a part of the ground covered in dried leaves of varied colours. And a frog is comfortably nestled amid the pile.

Are you ready to take up the challenge?

The post prompted people to share varied comments. “That should have been easier than it was in retrospect,” wrote a Reddit user. “Well done! Not exactly where one expects to find it. Thank you for the challenge,” added another. “Nice to see one that isn’t in the middle! Good job with this one,” posted a third. “Damn, how did I miss it for so long... Good one OP,” joined a third.

“Aw yes! I love the ones with frogs on the leaves! They are always tough but satisfying. This was no exception. Thank you, OP!” expressed a fourth. A few also wrote “Bottom right” as the answer to the puzzle.