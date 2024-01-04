close_game
close_game
News / Trending / It’s nearly impossible to find the camouflaged frog in this pic in 5 seconds

It’s nearly impossible to find the camouflaged frog in this pic in 5 seconds

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 04, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this frog-related brain teaser?

A seemingly unassuming picture of dried leaves has left people scratching their heads. Why? The image has a frog hidden amid the leaves. However, netizens are finding it hard to spot the animal at first - or even second or third - glance. Do you think you can spot the amphibian faster?

Brain Teaser: Do you think you can spot the frog hiding in plain sight? (Reddit/@FindTheSniper)
Brain Teaser: Do you think you can spot the frog hiding in plain sight? (Reddit/@FindTheSniper)

Though the picture was originally posted about four years ago, every now and then it finds its way onto various social media platforms. The image shows a part of the ground covered in dried leaves of varied colours. And a frog is comfortably nestled amid the pile.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read: Put your brain to the test with this interesting number puzzle

Are you ready to take up the challenge?

Find the Frog
byu/SongMonster inFindTheSniper

The post prompted people to share varied comments. “That should have been easier than it was in retrospect,” wrote a Reddit user. “Well done! Not exactly where one expects to find it. Thank you for the challenge,” added another. “Nice to see one that isn’t in the middle! Good job with this one,” posted a third. “Damn, how did I miss it for so long... Good one OP,” joined a third.

Also Read: Think you have sharp eyes? Find the dog hiding in plain sight

“Aw yes! I love the ones with frogs on the leaves! They are always tough but satisfying. This was no exception. Thank you, OP!” expressed a fourth. A few also wrote “Bottom right” as the answer to the puzzle.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out