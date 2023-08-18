Home / Trending / Think you have sharp eyes? Find the dog hiding in plain sight

Think you have sharp eyes? Find the dog hiding in plain sight

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 18, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Since this picture was shared, it has left many people puzzled. Will you be able to solve it?

Puzzles often captivate the mind of people with their intriguing challenges. For those who share a fascination for puzzles, we have something that will leave you scratching your head. In an image that was shared on Reddit, you need to find where the dog is hiding on a bed. (Also Read: This brain teaser might make your mind spin. Can you solve it?)

Can you spot the dog hiding in plain sight?(Reddit)
"I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes," says the caption of the post. The image shows a bed with a blanket and pillows. Now, the challenge is finding the dog hiding in plain sight.

Take a look at the post shared on Reddit here:

I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes.
by u/shetarp429 in aww

Were you able to find the dog? If not, allow us to help you. The dog is hiding under the blanket. The nose of the pooch is visible in the picture.

This post was shared a few years ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 21,000 upvotes. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Here's what people are saying about this picture:

An individual wrote, "I sure hope they booped that snoot." A second added, "Awww the little nose!" "He or she looks very comfy. That or they were purposely playing a hiding game lol," expressed a third. A fourth commented, "My corgi would do that too. Cheeky little beast lol." A fifth said, "Awwww the boop button was left uncovered for you."

