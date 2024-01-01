close_game
Put your brain to the test with this interesting number puzzle

Put your brain to the test with this interesting number puzzle

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 01, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Your time to solve this brain teaser starts now…

Brain teasers are fun challenges that are satisfying to solve. If you’re a puzzle enthusiast, here is one that will leave you engaged. It is a simple one where you have to find a missing number. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Brain teaser: Can you solve this puzzle?
Brain teaser: Can you solve this puzzle? (X/@exceleducations)

The puzzle is posted on X with a simple caption. “Number Puzzle. Apply your intelligence and answer it,” it reads. The visual posted alongside shows different numbers written in rows and columns. All you have to do is find the missing number.

Take a look at this brain teaser:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, the post has collected close to 4.9 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. The tweet has also collected tons of comments from people.

How did X users react to this puzzle?

“2*3 =6 and 6*3 =18. 4*5=20 and 20*5=100. 3*7=21 and 21*3 =147. The answer is 3,” posted an X user. “6 square =36 divided by 2=18. 20 square =400 divided by 4=100. 21 square=441 divided by 147=3,” added another.

“In the top row the numbers are related by 3x, in the middle row by 5x, and the bottom row by 7x. Since the numbers in the left column are one less than the constant multipliers, my answer is 6,” joined a third. “3. Because in the first row, the numbers of the series are multiplied by 3. In the second row multiplied per 5 and in the third row multiplied per 7,” wrote a fourth.

