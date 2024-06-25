Jab We Met on Reddit: How an Indian girl living in Australia found love online

An NRI girl found love online, not on dating apps or matrimonial platforms, but on Reddit after a boy from India slid into her DMs with an interesting text. She shared her story on Reddit and it has sparked a wave of curiosity among internet users. While some want to know what he wrote in the initial message, others are curious about how they are maintaining a long-distance relationship. A few simply congratulated the couple and wished them the best. NRI girl shared this picture on Reddit as she tells her love story spanning continents to internet users. (Reddit/@Aussiebredgirl)

“I’m an Indian girl from Australia who’s lurking on Reddit like everyone else. I’ve been pretty active on Indian sub-reddits and get DMs from boys quite often. One day I posted my selfie and got a very interesting DM from a guy in India,” wrote Reddit user “Aussiebredgirl”, without revealing the text she received from the boy.

She shared that their texts soon turned into calls, and they started sharing details about their lives.

“I wasn’t very interested in a relationship, especially with a guy from Reddit where things are really unsafe. But somehow, the connection was too strong to be ignored. We both came from a very broken past and somehow, our presence in each other’s lives felt like there was someone we could rely on judgment-free,” she said.

The Reddit user further expressed that their love is still growing with each passing day: “I just had to see him in person, and I travelled for a couple of days to India to meet him.”

Reflecting on their first face-to-face meeting, she expressed, “I must say I have found the most romantic, caring, sweet, funny person, and I love him with all my heart and soul. I wanna stand by him through thick and thin.”

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

While reacting to the Reddit post, an individual asked, “How do you manage the long-distance relationship? I am soon shifting to Australia but my boyfriend will be staying back in India. I am really worried about how we’ll make it through.”

“Konsa reddit use kar rhe ho tumlog? Ye sab mere sath kyu nhi hota [Which Reddit are you all using? Why doesn't any of this happen to me]?” joined in another.

A third Reddit user expressed, “That’s lovely. Brb, crying.”

“What was the DM? For research purposes, obviously,” said a fourth.