Jack Ma spotted in online conference after months of disappearance, netizens rejoice with hilarious memes
After months of disappearance from the public eye, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in front of people. Needless to say, the reappearance thoroughly surprised everyone just as his disappearance did. Ma was seen addressing an online conference for teachers. His presence was later confirmed by people familiar with the matter.
After the news of Ma’s re-emergence, tweeple didn’t waste much time to flood the micro-blogging site with amusing memes on the Alibaba co-founder. From heaving a sigh of relief to rejoicing Ma’s good health, the memes are based on popular templates. The flurry of tweets prompted the hashtag #JackMa to trend on Twitter.
Check out these hilarious memes we have compiled from Twitter
Ma was last seen in public in October.
