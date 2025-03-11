Jaguar’s Type 00 car steals the show at Paris Fashion Week with dramatic entrance. Watch

Jaguar's newest Type 00 car turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week with Irish actor Barry Keoghan stepping out from it making a dramatic entrance. The video of the actor's arrival in the much-aniticipated car has taken the internet by storm. The concept car made a splash at Paris Fashion Week with Barry Keoghan's dramatic entrance. (Instagram/jaguar)

The Jaguar Type 00 is a recently-unveiled concept car from the manufacturer and its production version is expected to cost upwards of 100,000 pounds when it is made available to the public. The Saltburn actor proved the vehicle's tagline 'Command Attention' right as he showed off the car's extravagant blue chrome wrap.

The iconic car manufacturer recently underwent a full rebrand including a new logo, color palette, and brand strategy. Jaguar has now positioned itself as a luxury electric vehicle maker, planning to debut its first new production car later this year.

Watch the video here:

Jaguar's Type 00 criticised

After Jaguar debuted its “Copy Nothing” rebranding with a colourful and artsy video that featured androgynous models of varying ethnicities posing in vibrant clothing, the move was criticised for being too "woke" by many including Tesla owner Elon Musk who asked the brand: “Do you sell cars?”

When it was unveiled in December 2024, the Type 00 faced a wave of social media backlash with many mocking its unconventional look. The car's boxy and chunky design was compared to science fiction movie cars and its styling was also questioned. While the sleek look set it apart from its predecessors, the minimalistic looking vehicle offered a futuristic and unreal look with large wheels and slender lights.

Many also criticised the car company, which is a part of Tata Motors-owned group Jaguar Land Rover, for dropping the iconic Jaguar animal logo. However, the Jaguar car's stunning reveal at the Paris Fashion Week has proved that the conversation around it is far from over.