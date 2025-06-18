Jaipur entrepreneur roasted for mocking doctor over 1300 ear wax removal: ‘Next time use traditional cleaner’

A Jaipur-based entrepreneur found himself at the receiving end of sharp criticism online after a post he shared mocking an ENT doctor’s consultation fee went viral. Rishabh Jain had posted a photo of his daughter holding a small piece of cotton following a routine ear wax removal appointment. The caption read: An entrepreneur was slammed online for mocking an ENT doctor’s fee.(Representational image/Unsplash)

“ENT doctor removed my kid’s ear wax in 30 secs, charged whooping ₹1300, that too after a ‘discount’. No wonder her clinic was emptier than Ritvi's ear.”

The seemingly sarcastic comment sparked a strong reaction on X, with Jain's post garnering over 1.5 million views and more than 2,500 comments—most of them criticising his attitude towards healthcare professionals.

Check out the post here:

'You’re paying for expertise, not just time'

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a renowned medical professional known online as The Liver Doc, responded bluntly: “Next time you can use a traditional ear wax cleaner. You'll find them across the street. And not waste any money. Hope this helps.”

The backlash quickly snowballed with several users pointing out the lack of understanding and respect for medical services. One user wrote, “You are not paying for 30 seconds. You are paying for the skill to do it in 30 seconds. If you have a problem with cost, try doing it free yourself.”

Another sharply remarked, “There are people who sit on the road and do it for INR 50. Next time you should visit them. I would say the doctor has undercharged.”

Others expressed concern over Jain publicly posting his daughter’s image in such a context. “Please delete this tweet which is exposing your child on this not so safe place. She deserves her privacy,” a user warned.

Further criticism targeted Jain’s approach as unprofessional and disrespectful. “Such an attitude towards professional services is alarming. ENT specialists spend 10+ years studying before practising. The total time spent is: years of studying + years of practice + 30 seconds,” one user explained.