Jammu and Kashmir witnesses fresh snowfall. People share stunning images, videos

Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:35 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir has started to witness snowfall. Many internet users have shared images of the same.

A man guides his horses through the snow-covered Gulmarg Ski Resort after snowfall in Baramulla on Sunday.(ANI File)
ByVrinda Jain

Many Indian states have started to witness cold weather. According to the meteorological (MeT) department, Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for three consecutive wet weather systems that are predicted to deliver rain and snow. Earlier this week, fresh snow was witnessed in many sections of Jammu and Kashmir's higher elevations while monsoon downpours pounded the valley's lowlands.

As the first snow of the season came upon the state, many Twitter users shared stunning images and videos from Jammu and Kashmir and nearby areas.

Take a look at some of them below:

People were seen playing around in the snow.

A Twitter user shared a video showing the fresh snowfall near Zoji La tunnel east portal road.

The same Twitter user also shared a video from Gumri zero point, where the snow has covered Zoji La War Memorial.

ANI had also shared a stunning view of snowfall from Gulmarg.

Fresh snow was also witnessed in Kargil.

Spiti Valley too, was covered in a blanket of beautiful snow.

Many other users have also shared other images and videos of the spectacular view.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
