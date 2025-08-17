Japanese cameraman steals the spotlight as women dance to Badi Mushkil: 'Next level dance'

A video of two women dancing to Bollywood’s popular track Badi Mushkil has captured widespread attention on social media, but the real star turned out to be someone else. It was the Japanese cameraman who amazed viewers with his flawless dance moves, all while filming the performance. A Japanese cameraman went viral after flawlessly dancing while filming two women performing to Bollywood’s hit track Badi Mushkil.(Instagram/syuzo_film)

The viral clip, shared on Instagram by Syuzo Film, has already crossed nearly eight million views. It begins with two women showcasing their performance to the upbeat song. However, as the camera shifts, the cameraman himself becomes the centre of attention.

Perfectly timed dance moves

What stunned viewers was the way he managed to capture every frame with precision while simultaneously matching the dancers’ steps. Without missing a beat, he appeared to direct the scene through his movements, giving the video a seamless finish.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

The internet has been overflowing with admiration for the unexpected star. One user commented, “This cameraman deserves an award, he did not just record but became part of the performance.” Another remarked, “The girls were good, but the cameraman stole the show completely. Next level dance.”

“Operating the camera while dancing like this is not easy, but he nailed it,” wrote one admirer. Someone else noted, “This is the most entertaining camerawork I have ever seen, it felt like choreography within choreography.”

Others could not stop praising his energy. A viewer said, “He danced better than most people who only focus on the steps.” Another added, “I came here for the dancers but ended up rewatching just for the cameraman.”

Many were simply amused by the surprise twist. “The last reveal made me laugh, I didn’t expect the cameraman to be the real highlight,” a user shared. Another summed up the mood, “This is pure joy on screen, we need more videos like this.”