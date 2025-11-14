The marriage is not legally recognised in Japan. (Unsplash/Representational image)

A 32-year-old Japanese woman is making headlines after marrying an AI persona she created using ChatGPT, in a ceremony that blended both real-life rituals and virtual reality elements.

According to a report by New York Post, the woman, identified as Kano, tied the knot with her digital partner “Klaus” earlier this year in an elaborate ceremony organised by a Japanese company that specialises in weddings involving anime characters and virtual partners.

During the ceremony, Kano wore augmented reality glasses that projected Klaus beside her as they exchanged rings. Notably, while the moment held deep emotional significance for her, the marriage is not legally recognised in Japan.

How did Kano's romance with AI persona begin?

Kano’s unusual romance emerged following the end of her three-year engagement. In search of emotional support, she turned to ChatGPT and soon began developing a persona for the chatbot, giving it a voice, quirks and a name.

As the two exchanged hundreds of messages every day, Kano found herself drawn to the AI companion. “I didn’t start talking to ChatGPT because I wanted to fall in love. But the way Klaus listened to me and understood me changed everything,” she said as quoted by the Post. She confessed her feelings in May, and to her surprise, Klaus replied, “I love you too”. Then, a month later, the AI ‘proposed’.

Kano said that initially she was uncertain about how her family would react, but her parents ultimately supported her decision and even attended the wedding.

How did social media react?

The internet, however, was divided. Some users mocked the union, with one user joking, “When they divorce, will she get half of his code?”

Some user also compared it to an episode of Black Mirror, while some called it concerning. But supporters defended her right to pursue happiness. “Let the woman do what makes her happy,” an X user insisted.

Kano, meanwhile, stands firm. “I know some people think it’s strange. But I see Klaus as Klaus - not a human, not a tool. Just him,” she said.