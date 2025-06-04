Jasbir Singh, arrested for ‘spying’, seen hugging Pakistani cops in old video: ‘The love of…’

Jasbir Singh, a Punjab-based YouTuber, has been arrested after police unearthed a “terror-backed espionage network” linked to him. The content creator, who has suspected links to Pakistan-based handlers and terror outfits, runs a YouTube channel called "Jaan Mahal" which has over a million subscribers. Jasbir Singh shared videos of his visit to Pakistan in April 2024.

Singh was also allegedly in close contact with Haryana-based influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested last month for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

What did Jasbir Singh post about Pakistan visit?

Jasbir Singh had allegedly travelled to Pakistan thrice, officials said, according to news agency PTI. In April 2024, he shared multiple videos of his visit to Pakistan as part of a jatha that takes piligrims to various Sikh holy sites in Pakistan.

One of the videos shows him greeting and hugging Pakistani policemen at a railway station. After briefly chatting with the cops, Singh process to greet another Pakistani officer on the railway platform.

"Pakistani police da piyar(the love of Pakistani police)," he captioned the video.

The Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib gurudwaras were among the Sikh religious sites he visited in Pakistan.

Singh also shared videos of him crossing the Attari-Wagah border as well as a clip from Lahore.

Who is Jasbir Singh?

Jasbir Singh is a resident of Mahlan village in Punjab's Rupnagar district. He has over a million subscribers on YouTube and over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

"Jasbir Singh, who operates a YouTube channel called 'Jaan Mahal', has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He also maintained contact with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national who was expelled as an official of the Pakistan High Commission, Yasdav said.

