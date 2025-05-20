Jyoti Malhotra was seen with man who carried cake to Pakistan Embassy after Pahalgam attack

Photos of Jyoti Malhotra with the man who was filmed delivering a cake to the Pakistan High Commission after the Pahalgam terror attack have surfaced on social media. Malhotra, a YouTuber from Haryana, was recently arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. The travel vlogger made several trips to Pakistan, documented on her YouTube and Instagram channels. Jyoti Malhotra was seen with the man who delivered a cake to the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi

Malhotra was also invited to parties at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi, videos of which are also available on her YouTube channel. Police say that she shared sensitive information and was in constant touch with a Pakistani man.

The man with the cake

In one video shared on her YouTube channel ‘Travel with Jo’, Malhotra was seen with a man who was later spotted with a box of cake outside the Pakistani High Commission - two days after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

An X user - Being Political “@BeingPolitical1- shared a side-by-side comparison of the visuals.

“Do you remember this video? When an employee of Pakistan High Commission brought a cake the next day of Pahalgam attack. This is the same person who was seen with Pak spy Jyoti Malhotra,” the X user stated.

About Jyoti Malhotra

Jyoti Malhotra, a 34-year-old travel blogger and YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, known for her channel "Travel with Jo," was arrested on May 16, 2025, on charges of espionage for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

She has been accused of communicating sensitive information to Pakistani operatives through encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. She was booked under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

An official spokesman of the Hisar police said that Malhotra told the probe officials that she was introduced to Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, at the Pakistan High Commission by Harkirat Singh, an employee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Kurukshetra, when she went to apply for a visa to Pakistan.