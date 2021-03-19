Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan share pics from their wedding. They are stunning

“The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical!” That’s what Jasprit Bumrah posted on Instagram a few hours ago. The cricketer tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15 in a private ceremony in Goa and shared stunning pictures from the celebration along with the caption.

“We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you,” he added. The post is complete with two pictures - one shows the couple walking hand in hand amidst friends and family and the other shows them sitting together and looking in each other’s eyes.

Sanjana Ganesan also shared two pictures and added how the wishes and messages have put huge smiles on their faces.

“Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you,” she wrote.

Take a look at the share below:

Both posts have collected thousands of likes and tons on comments.

“Aww what a way to start my morning. Thank you for blessing us with these pics... We love you,” reacted an Instagram user. “Beautiful couple. Happy for you,” added another. “Happy married life,” posted a third.

Many also wrote “congratulations” and posted heart eyes and heart emojis on the comments section.

