Jilted woman storms ex-boyfriend’s wedding reception in Odisha, high drama follows

In a dramatic incident, a woman stormed her ex-boyfriend’s wedding reception in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, accusing him of breaking off their engagement to marry someone else. According to a Times of India report, the woman entered the venue around 10.30, when the reception was in full swing and several guests were present. A woman stormed her ex-boyfriend's wedding reception in Odisha(Representational image)

Her presence created a flutter and the reception soon devolved into chaos after the woman – who was not named in the report – accused the groom of jilting her. The incident was reported from the Dhauli area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Sunday night.

The woman’s dramatic act led to a scuffle between the two sides which resulted in a police investigation.

What the woman claims

According to her police statement, the woman, aged 26, claims that she had been dating the groom since 2021. In March 2024, their engagement was finalised in the presence of their families.

However, the woman claims she was shocked when she realised her boyfriend had married somebody else without informing her.

“She alleged that her boyfriend (27), who is employed in a private company in Delhi, married another woman without her knowledge. She also alleged that he took money from her and did not return the engagement ring. We have registered a case against the man. We are verifying the charges,” Puna Chandra Pradhan, inspector-in-charge of Lingaraj police station, was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The groom’s version of events

However, the groom’s family rejected these claims, saying that the engagement had been broken off. They accused the ex-girlfriend of creating a ruckus to embarrass them.

“We already broke the engagement. The girl and her family were aware of it. She deliberately created nuisance and humiliated us in front of our guests,” said the groom’s father.

Kalinga TV reported that the incident led to a scuffle at the reception where the woman was thrashed. The two families then reached Dhauli police station, from where they were referred to Lingaraj police.