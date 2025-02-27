Job hunting nightmare: Man gets rejection email just 60 seconds after applying for position

Sometimes job applications can take weeks to process and sometimes a reply can come in days. However, one applicant was shocked to discover that he was rejected within a minute of applying for a position. A Reddit user shared his surprise at being rejected for a job within a minute of applying. (Reddit)

Taking to Reddit, the applicant wrote, "A lot can happen under a minute. Yes, one minute. I just want to clarify that I checked all the boxes needed: qualification, right to work in the USA, years of experience, location etc.The rejection email said they filled the position, so my question is why make me take time of my day to apply for it then."

Rejected in a minute

He shared a screenshot of his email inbox that showed that he recieved a confirmation of his application being received at 11.54 am. One minute later, he received another email which showed that he was rejected.\

"We appreciate your interest in our open Customer Success Manager position. We regret to inform you that the available position has been filled. We therefore cannot give your application further consideration at the present time. Your resume will be kept on file for future reference should an opening arise. We wish you good luck in your career search," he said, quoting the email.

Social media reacts

The post shocked many, one of whom wrote, "This reminds me of a company, where a recruiter was so eager to reject me, they misclicked the reason for rejection, so I received the emails "we're sorry you decided to withdraw your application" and "we've decided to continue with someone else" within the same minute."

"Yup. I actually applied for a job about a month ago that came with an email that went out of it's way to say a real human would read it, and it was immediately, less than a minute later, followed up by a rejection," said another.

