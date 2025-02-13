Job applicant reveals 'dumbest rejection email' comparing him to Lady Gaga and Bill Gates

A job seeker took to social media to share a rejection email he received that aimed to soften the disappointment with an inspirational message. The email cited examples of famous figures who faced setbacks before achieving success. The job seeker had applied for the role of Customer Success Manager.(Pexel )

The candidate, who had applied for a Customer Success Manager role, received an email informing them that the company would not be moving forward with the application. The rejection email referenced NBA legend Michael Jordan, who was cut from his high school basketball team; Lady Gaga, who was dropped from her first record label; and even billionaire Bill Gates, whose first company failed. The message aimed to soften the blow, encouraging the applicant to keep applying.

However, the job seeker was unimpressed. In a now-viral Reddit post, he sarcastically responded, “Truly, the world will never be the same.” Mocking the email’s tone, he added, “I now understand that my path to success hinges on reading LinkedIn job postings.”

“Huge shoutout to HR for the unsolicited inspirational speech. You know, when I opened this rejection email, I thought, ‘Wow, this su*ks.’ But then I read about how Michael Jordan got cut from his high school basketball team, and suddenly, my spirit was lifted. I, too, am destined for greatness.”

He further joked about how he now understood his “path to success hinges on reading LinkedIn job postings” and mockedt, saying, “missing out on the best Customer Success Manager they never had.”

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with many users in the comments section sharing their own experiences with bizarre rejection emails. Some called out the trend of companies using motivational quotes to reject candidates, while others simply laughed at the sarcastic response.

A user wrote, “Wow.. I was so bummed about you losing THE dream job until I saw Vera Wang failed at skating but created a fashion label. Take this as inspo to fail babe!!!”

Another added, “2 days ago complain a rejection email just said no. Today complain rejection email have too many words.”

A third wrote, “I just lost brain cells reading this bro. What? Maybe I'm a fickle pickle.”

