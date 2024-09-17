Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Vloggers asks millionaires who they're voting for: ‘You’re gonna get a dictator’

The 2024 United States presidential election is just a few months away, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump racing against each other for the position of the country’s leader. Prior to the 60th quadrennial presidential election, people are being vocal about their choices and opinions. A vlogger went to Hawaii and interviewed a few millionaires to ask them who they were voting for—Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Who do you think will win the US Election in 2024? Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? (Reuters)

In the video, Nick Shirley asks people who they would want to see as America's next president. Expectedly, while some show their support for Trump, others choose Harris. What is interesting is their reasoning behind their choices.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 33,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did YouTube users think about this video?

“That man he interviewed talking about the price of groceries was one of few that actually knew what he was talking about,” said a YouTube user.

“It's amazing to me that Trump supporters have clear reasons for supporting him. Kamala voters only have her physical characteristics or fear of Trump,” added another.

A third commented, “The farmer is so knowledgeable. That’s someone who does their research and can back up his choice. Wish everyone could do this.”

A fourth expressed, “The Donald Trump impression was actually good! The guy deserved at least a smile.”

A fifth wrote, “Bro, why are these people in the comment section so slow? These people are literally millionaires. They benefit the most from the tax cuts.”

On November 5th, Americans will choose their next President. Up until a few months ago, the race was between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. However, the Democratic candidature changed to Kamala Harris when Biden withdrew from the race.

What are your thoughts on this video on US Election 2024?