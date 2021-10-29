Kangaroos enter golf course in Australia and stare at amused golfer. Watch

Wendy Powick, an amateur golfer from Gold Coast in Australia was practising at the Arundel Hills Country Club when she noticed a group of kangaroos coming closer and closer to the fairway.

This funny yet adorable incident got documented on camera and uploaded as a reel to the golfer's Instagram. The roos can be seen in the clip leaping more towards the tee box and stopping to look at her for an amusingly long time.

Powick was overheard chuckling, "they've come to watch me tee off". She captioned the upload by saying: "Never ever seen this happen before when a whole mob of Kangaroos (...) on the Gold Coast decided to charge up the fairway and stop right at the front of the Tee box to watch me".

She further stated that this was "absolutely gold and only in Australia".

Watch this amusing exchange of glances between the human and the puzzled kangaroos:

The clip has gone viral all over social media and the original post has garnered 1.37 lakh views so far. It has comments like: "they wanted to watch you, wow!" and "how good are roos on the golf course?"

There is nothing quite like an unexpected distraction, certainly if it is as intimidating as a group of kangaroos jut casually dropping by to see you play. One commenter thus referred to being watched by real spectators when they said: "no pressure trying to tee off now that the crowd has rolled in".

What do you think about this adorable wild card entry at the golf course that the kangaroos just pulled?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON