Kanye West's Fan made GoFundMe page dismantled, netizens create mock donation pages

Kanye West's fans and followers started GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for the musician after brands, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, terminated their relations with him due to his anti-semitic rants. Ye, who legally changed his name a year ago, revealed last week that his anti-semitic outburst had cost him $2 billion in a single day. Despite the numerous issues, his supporters have now vowed to make him a billionaire once more. Some of his fans and followers started a GoFundMe page that aimed to make him a billionaire once again. However, this page was soon taken down. For the unversed, GoFundMe is an American platform that helps to raise money for those who need it.

Take a look at the GoFundMe page for Kanye West here:

Kanye West's GoFundMe page.(GoFundMe)

After this page was taken down, some netizens have come forward and jokingly made similar pages but have asked for money for themselves instead of Kanye West. Some of these GoFundMe were called "Make me a billionaire instead of Kanye West," "Make my children billionaires instead of Kanye," and "Make me richer than Kanye West."

Take a look at the some other GoFundMe pages below:

Kanye West mock donation pages made by fans.(GoFundMe)

Since the news of Kanye West's GoFundMe was shared, people have reacted on Twitter.

Check out some of the reactions below:

GoFundMe Shuts Down Fan Fundraiser Created to Get Kanye West Back to Billionaire Status. It’s been reported that the fundraiser only raised $5 and has since been taken down, along with the other copycats.👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oUCkyLb06n — Sumner (@renmusb1) November 2, 2022

When you see people have started a GoFundMe for #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/ckn4JxKZBs — Shawn Lawlor (@ShawnLawlor5) November 1, 2022

Oh heck No. Can they make one for me instead? Cus the way way my bank account is looking 😂😂 — Princess Amani (@Amani_Dunia22) October 30, 2022

Okkkayy! Kanye West's fans created a GoFundMe page to return him to billionaire status.



I mean, what in the actual STUPID. — RoseMarie Hamilton 🌊 🕊️🐈😘🎃👻 (@rosesbloom24) October 31, 2022

kanye west fans setting up a gofundme to help him achieve billionaire status again has to be one of the most laughable and pathetic things i have ever heard — Whitney Meyer (@itswhitneymeyer) November 1, 2022

Many others have widely shared about Kanye West's GoFundMe page and have reacted on it.