Home / Trending / Kapil Dev channels inner Ranveer Singh in new ad, people react with memes
trending

Kapil Dev channels inner Ranveer Singh in new ad, people react with memes

The meme based on ad showcasing Kapil Dev portraying fashionable outfits like Ranveer Singh's has left people giggling.
Kapil Dev's look as Ranveer Singh in new ad.(Twitter/@Dusty_Bun6o4)
Kapil Dev's look as Ranveer Singh in new ad.(Twitter/@Dusty_Bun6o4)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

Remember a few days ago an advertisement by CRED featuring Rahul Dravid went crazy viral online? Then have done it again and this time their video showcases none other than the celebrated cricket player Kapil Dev. In this video, the former team India captain is seen in a whole new look. He flawlessly portrays unusual fashion choices like actor Ranveer Singh. And now, the ad has prompted meme makers to post all sorts of hilarious posts. There is a possibility that their tweets will leave you giggling.

“Looks like Kapil Dev is going to do Ranveer Singh's biopic,” wrote a Twitter user mentioning the fact that Singh is playing the role of Dev in the upcoming movie ’83.

This Twitter user imagined what Ranveer Singh could be thinking after seeing the ad:

Here’s what a few others shared:

In case you are yet to see the advertisement, take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the ad and the memes it sparked?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter meme kapil dev ranveer singh + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out