Karachi students boycott campus placements over Gaza conflict? Video sparks discussion

A video purportedly showing students of a management institute in Karachi, Pakistan, walking out of a placement drive held by a top American multinational has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). According to a Pakistani journalist, the students boycotted the placement drive to show their support for the Palestinian cause. Students of IBA, Karachi staged a walkout during the recruitment drive. (X/@AnasMallick)

“...the recruitment drive is a big deal if one puts it in perspective - It’s a recruitment drive, so I guess students belong to final year, mostly from the middle class, being crushed under hyperinflation and feeling the heat of expectations as they get ready to step into unforgiving practical life,” wrote Pakistani journalist Anas Mallick, sharing a video on X.

Calling it a “big brand that can decorate any CV”, the journalist added, “One may not get this shot again in their lifetime.”

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

The video, which is blurred throughout, shows students sitting inside an auditorium for the reported placement drive. However, as the video goes on, one can see students holding up posters as they walk out of the auditorium when a man on the stage starts speaking.

The video was shared on March 30. It has since accumulated over 4.7 lakh views and reactions from people, both in Pakistan and India.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“Even though it is Pakistan, I genuinely feel for the parents who are going to ask the question - ‘Beta interview kaisa gaya?’,” posted an individual.

“The management should have spoken to students before getting (the company) to avoid this drama,” another user wrote.

A third commented, “Walking out? This was for recruitment. Why did they come at first place, if they were not interested? It is a multinational company. The norms must be high. Must be knowing that they will make the mark.”

Disclaimer: HT.com couldn’t independently verify the claim made by the Pakistani journalist.