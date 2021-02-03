Karnataka NGO set to install machines that vend dog food in return for plastic bottles
A non-governmental organisation, Roystian Foundation of Hubli will be launching machines from 14 February onwards that vend food for street dogs in exchange for an empty plastic bottle.
It is a unique idea to prevent stray dogs from starving while keeping the environment plastic-free. The machine named NIHIT also has CCTV fixed on it for surveillance purposes.
The NGO will be installing the vending machine in various parts of the Dharwad district, said Santosh Kurdekar a member of the group.
"We are planning to install 50 machines in Hubli out of which 10 will be installed in Hubli on 14 February. Also, there are plans to install 750 machines in the country," he told ANI.
"Once the bottle is inserted some quantity of dog food will be delivered to the dog in a bowl. There is an option to insert water also which will be supplied to the dogs. The CCTV camera installed in the machine will send its surveillance feed directly to the local police station," explained Santosh. Priyanka Kolvekar, another member said that the concept of recycling plastic is the highlight of the initiative.
"Once the vending machine is exhausted of its storage, the plastic bottles will be taken out of the machine and sent to the recycling center. Women can feel safe near the vending machine as there is a CCTV camera installed which surveils the area," she said.
She also thanked industrialist Ratan Tata and Indian actor Sonu Sood for providing the inspiration to come up with the initiative. (ANI).
