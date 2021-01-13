Karnataka reptile expert narrowly avoids being bitten by cobra while rescuing it
Have you ever seen those video which can make your heart beat a little bit faster and even leave you with a scary aftertaste? This video of a reptile catcher and a cobra will evoke those feelings in you. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the man’s narrow escape from being bitten by the snake he was trying to rescue.
News agency ANI took to Twitter to share a video of the incident. “A reptile expert narrowly escapes being bitten by a Cobra snake while trying to catch the animal,” they wrote while sharing the video. They also added that the incident took place in Shivamogga, Karnataka.
Take a look at the hair-raising video:
Since being shared, it has gathered nearly 1.2 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.
“An apt heading should have been, ‘A snake rescuer had to be rescued while trying to rescue a snake’,” wrote a Twitter user. “So scary,” shared another. Another individual echoed the thought and said, “very scary.”
