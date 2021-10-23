Keeper catches elephant trying to scale wall, gentle giant reacts hilariously. Watch

The videos showcasing various antics of elephants are absolutely adorable to watch. Case in point, this clip featuring the reactions of a gentle giant named Enkikwe's on being caught while trying to scale a wall. There is a chance that the video will not only make you giggle but will also prompt you to say aww - and that too repeatedly.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Instagram to share the video. In the caption, they also explained the situation. “You turn your back for one second… and an elephant has scaled the wall! Enkikwe was clearly determined to see if there was any extra lucerne within the Ithumba compound. When his Keeper, Emmanuel, caught him in the act, he simply tried to evade detection by walking backwards,” they wrote.

However, that is not all. They also wrote a few lines to share how the animal was rescued. “This acrobatic little heist is a wonderful indication of how well Enkikwe has recovered. Three years ago, he was attacked by lions. He would have perished from the encounter, had it not been for wild-living orphans Makena, Tumaren, and Rapsu, who intervened and valiantly fought off his attackers. It has been a long road to recovery, but we are so pleased with Enkikwe’s health and mobility today,” they added.

Besides the video, they also shared a few throwback images of the elephant from the time when it was in recovery.

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 21,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated varied comments from people.

“I knew about the lion attack, but I didn't know that the wild elephants came to fight off the lions!!! That is incredible!!! Elephants are magical. The more I learn, the more I love them!!!” wrote an Instagram user.

“Hahahaha, love the way he walks backwards,” posted another. “Cheeky, but so sweet. I love the pranks,” shared a third.

