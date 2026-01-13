Kenyan rapper King Kaka amused as Man City star Erling Haaland's lookalike from Nairobi goes viral

One reel titled “Kenyan Haaland Lookalike Goes Viral on Social Media” has garnered significant engagement, with social media users reacting to how closely the man resembles the Premier League forward, often nicknamed the “Terminator” for his goal-scoring prowess. The video highlights specific traits, including his hairstyle and his physique, both of which remind viewers of the Manchester City striker.

Videos and photos shared on Instagram and Facebook show the man’s facial features, build and towering height closely mirroring that of the Norwegian football star. The uncanny resemblance has turned the man into a viral sensation, leading to widespread shares, likes, and reactions across platforms.

A Kenyan man has taken social media by storm after clips and photos showing his uncanny resemblance to Erling Haaland, the prolific striker for Manchester City, began circulating online.

There is even a Facebook account seemingly dedicated to the lookalike persona under the name “Kenyan Halland,” where posts reference football fandom and admiration for Haaland.

He is also frequently seen wearing a Manchester City jersey with the number 9 on the back, posing for photos and walking around with amused locals.

Google Trends The buzz around the viral lookalike has also reflected in search trends. According to Google Trends, the keyword “Kaka” is currently trending in India, witnessing a sharp spike in interest. The term has recorded over 2,000 searches, marking a surge of nearly 600%, indicating growing curiosity driven by social media reactions, especially after Kenyan rapper King Kaka reacted to the viral video.

Social media reactions The viral content has also drawn humorous reactions from Kenyan celebrities, including Rapper King Kaka, who commented, “Bro is Erling Hahahaaland”.

Several social media users also reacted to the resemblance, with many tagging friends, sharing comparisons to Haaland’s famous look and joking about local “twins” of global celebrities.

“Haaland said he should come to Kenya for attachment,” one user wrote. “This is Erling salad,” jokingly wrote another.