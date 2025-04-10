KFC introduces fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste for 1,123: ‘Finger lickin’ good’

KFC has taken its signature flavour beyond the dinner table with a fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste, launched in partnership with oral care brand Hismile. The unusual product, inspired by the fast-food chain’s famous 11 herbs and spices, was introduced for a limited time but has already sold out. The website describes the toothpaste as having a "fluoride-free formula."(KFC)

Describing the toothpaste, KFC said in a news release that using it feels “like biting into a hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken”, leaving teeth coated in flavour before providing a fresh and clean finish.

Hismile marketing manager Koban Jones expressed excitement over the unique collaboration, saying, “We love pushing boundaries, and what better way to do that than by bringing KFC’s legendary flavours into an everyday essential?” He added, “This collab is bold, unexpected and seriously fun."

Despite its quirky appeal, the $13 (Rs. 1,123) toothpaste, which was available exclusively on the Hismile website, had already sold out by Tuesday morning. Fox News Digital reached out to Hismile for details on when it might be restocked.

Take a look:

Although the toothpaste is currently out of stock, KFC fans can still get their hands on the brand’s electric toothbrush. Priced at $59 (approximately ₹5,097), the toothbrush boasts "three dynamic cleaning modes, soft-tapered bristles, and a built-in timer," making it "the perfect mix of fun and function for the ultimate smile," according to the website.

​KFC previously launched "No. 11 Eau de BBQ," a limited-edition perfume featuring scents of charcoal and smoked wood, available exclusively in the UK. The fragrance was sold in a 100-milliliter bottle adorned with black and red stripes, priced at $13.82 (approximately ₹1,200).​

