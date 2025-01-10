‘Khana hai Ya odhna hai?’: Viral video of 12-foot roti amazes internet with its colossal size

In recent years, the internet has become a hub for viral food videos that never fail to astonish viewers with their sheer creativity and over-the-top execution. From unconventional recipes like Paan Dosa to quirky concoctions like watermelon popcorn, these culinary spectacles often whip up a storm online, leaving audiences both intrigued and amused. Adding to this growing list of jaw-dropping food creations, a new video has taken social media by surprise. The subject? An enormous roti that measures an astounding 12 feet in length. The caption of the video read, 'World's largest roti, 12-feet long.'(Instagram/@youcreatorzee)

This latest viral sensation has captivated the internet with its dramatic visuals and unique preparation technique, sparking widespread discussion and fascination.

Shared on Instagram with the caption, "World's largest roti, 12-feet long," the video shows a unique preparation method for creating these gigantic round rotis. The clip begins with a man carefully placing a large dough sheet over a cylindrical pan with a fire burning inside. As the roti cooks, he dramatically flings it onto a pile of flatbreads nearby.

The process doesn’t stop there. The man then takes another piece of dough and slaps it between his palms to shape it into a thin, round sheet before tossing it onto the same cylindrical pan. As the roti cooks, it puffs up like the others in the pile, leaving viewers awestruck.

The method is as unconventional as it is fascinating. The cylindrical pan replaces the traditional tawa, and no rolling pin is used throughout the process. The video, with its jaw-dropping visuals, has left many viewers struggling to believe their eyes.

Take a look at the video:

Social media users quickly shared their reactions, many of which were both humorous and incredulous. One user sarcastically commented, "I love the part where it touches his sleeves, face, feet, and hair before he cooks it. That is flavour." Another echoed the sentiment with, "I love how the food is handmade and foot-made!"

The humour didn’t stop there. One person joked about the size of the rotis, saying, "Google failed to count calories per roti." Another referred to the oversized dough as "tortilla blankets," humorously adding, "My restaurant order: 'Hello waiter, ek roti or 10 plates curry please.'"

Some users marvelled at the sheer size of the rotis, calling them "blanket rotis."

A user joked, “Khana hai Ya Odhna hai.”

