Kid and cat go apple picking together. Adorable video spreads happiness

Videos showing interactions between pet cats or dogs and kids are heartwarming to watch. Those are the videos that can almost instantly uplift one’s mood. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that shows a sweet moment between a kitty and a kid. There is a possibility that the video will leave you with a wide smile.

The video is posted on Instagram with a simple caption. “Apple picking,” it reads, The video shows a cat named Kazuki taking a stroll in an apple orchard with a kid. At one point they also stop to check a fruit that has fallen on the ground. What makes the video even more adorable to watch is the background score.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received more than 30,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Too adorable for words! I have a bengal who looks just like this,” wrote an Instagram user. “So adorable and you can tell they have a good bond,” expressed another “Such a lovely sweet pair!,” commented a third. “Very cute,” posted a fourth. Some shared their reactions through heart emoticons.