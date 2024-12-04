Kid saves 3 stranded cats during flood in Malaysia: ‘He’s small but with a big heart’

Flooding driven by heavy rains in southern Thailand has created havoc in the area. Among the visuals of the devastating floods on social media, a video has emerged capturing the kindness of a boy, and it is going viral. The clip shows the little one crossing knee-deep water while holding three cats. Malaysia flood: The image shows a kid saving three cats. (Screengrab)

The video was posted on a Facebook page that thanked the boy for his gesture. The footage shows a drenched kid navigating through knee-deep water to reach safety while holding three kittens.

As he reaches a safe region, he gently puts the animals down before walking away. A few kids are then seen observing the kittens, and one even walks towards them.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

Since being shared, the video has accumulated several likes and comments. Many praised the boy for his kind gesture and expressed how the video restored their faith in humanity.

Just like this individual who wrote, “The kid may be small, but he has a big heart.” Most people left their comments in Malay, the official language of Malaysia.

Another person added, “The cats were excited to meet the mainland.” A third joined, “Thank you, kind-hearted brother.” Many simply wrote “Thank you” to show appreciation for the kid.

Floods in Malaysia and Thailand

Severe floods caused by monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Malaysia and southern Thailand. The natural disaster killed over six people in Malaysia, and the death toll is even higher in Thailand. It has also displaced tens of thousands of people in both the countries.

Authorities in both countries have prepared for shelters and evacuation plans, anticipating the rainfall to continue.