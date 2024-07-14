Uttarakhand Police's heroic river rescue: Dog saved from Bhagirathi's strong currents

The Uttarakhand Police swiftly sprang into action when they spotted a helpless dog trapped in the powerful currents of the Bhagirathi River. Demonstrating their dedication to serving and protecting, the police shared the heartwarming story of their successful rescue mission on their official social media account, recounting the heroic efforts that led to the safe return of the dog. An official tied the dog to safety gear while rescuing it.

"Policemen saved the life of a speechless dog. Fire service personnel #UttarakhandPolice successfully rescued a mute dog trapped on an island in the strong currents of the Bhagirathi river under the hanging bridge at Joshiada, Uttarkashi," wrote the Uttarakhand Police in the post as they shared a video of the incident.

In the video, a person is shown carefully attaching safety gear to a dog in order to lift it up on a bridge. As the footage progresses, the person slowly and steadily lifts the dog to safety. Once the dog is brought back to solid ground, a heartwarming scene unfolds as several people can be seen cheering in relief and support. (Also Read: Firefighters rescue man who jumped into churning waters to save his dog. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2,000 views and several likes.

Earlier, a dog was rescued after it spent a week without food or water in a shipping container. "Earlier today, a team of marine inspectors from US Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston saved a life in a way that was unexpected," wrote US Coast Guard Heartland while sharing a few pictures on Facebook. (Also Read: Dog rescued from flood hugs and comforts stranger pooch, heart-tugging video is viral)

They shared, "MST3 Bryan Wainscott, MST1 Lucas Loe, MST2 Ryan McMahon, and MST3 Jose Reyes were busy randomly selecting from thousands of shipping containers for inspection. Suddenly, they heard barking and scratching coming from one of the containers in a stack. When they lowered the container and opened the door, a dog popped out!"

"This sweet girl was trapped in the container for at least a week and was tired, hungry, and very happy to see her rescuers. The Coast Guard members gave her water and brought her to a local animal shelter for further care. Thanks to their actions, Connie the Container Dog is safe and sound!" they further shared.